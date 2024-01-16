Skip to Main content
Green Acres
Green Acres Tri tip and Chicken 16560 U.S Highway 64
We are not accepting online orders right now.
16560 U.S Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068
Plates
Burritos/Sandwiches
Family Pack/Meat by lb
Sides
Burgers
Full Beef Plate
$14.49
Half chicken plate with 2 sides
$8.99
Whole chicken Plate with 2 sides
$14.49
half beef and half chicken 2 sides
$14.99
Half Beef Plate 2 sides
$8.99
Tri Tip Burrito
$9.99
Tri tip & Mac Sandwich
$9.99
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
$9.00
fried BBQ Bologna sandwich and 2 sides
$9.00
Tri Tip Sandwich
$9.99
fried BBQ bologna sandwich
$7.00
Tri tip by the lb
$21.99
Tri tip family pack and 3 large sides
$49.99
2 Chicken family Combo with 3 Large sides
$37.99
Tri Tip Mac smoked 32oz
$9.50
Tri tip Blue Cheese Smoked Mac 32oz
$9.50
Plain Mac Smoked 32oz
$7.50
Pico de gallo Salsa 32 0z
$11.00
BBQ Beans 32oz
Currently not accepting orders
$7.00
Slaw 32oz
$7.00
Large twister fries
$5.99
Tri tip Asada Fries
$9.99
burger
$5.99
Burger and fries
$8.99
Green Acres Location and Hours
(901) 813-8911
16560 U.S Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068
Open now
• Closes at 7PM
All hours
