Green Acres Tri tip and Chicken 16560 U.S Highway 64
Plates
- Full Beef Plate$14.49
- Half chicken plate with 2 sides$8.99
- Whole chicken Plate with 2 sides$14.49
- half beef and half chicken 2 sides$14.99
- Half Beef Plate 2 sides$8.99
half beef and half chicken 2 sides
3 slices of Tender Beef Tri tip and half a Charbroiled chicken with 2 sides
Sides
Required*
Please select 2
Burritos/Sandwiches
Family Meals/ and Meat by lb
Sides
Green Acres Location and Hours
(901) 813-8911
Open now • Closes at 6PM