Green Acres Tri tip and Chicken 16560 U.S Highway 64
Plates
- Full Beef Plate$14.49
- Half chicken plate with 2 sides$8.99
- Whole chicken Plate with 2 sides$14.49
- half beef and half chicken 2 sides$14.99
- Half Beef Plate 2 sides$8.99
Half chicken plate with 2 sides
Citrus marinated Charbroiled Chicken with your choice of 2 small sides, mac, slaw, beans, or baked potato salad
Sides
Required*
Please select 2
Burritos/Sandwiches
Family Pack/Meat by lb
Sides
Green Acres Location and Hours
(901) 813-8911
Open now • Closes at 7PM