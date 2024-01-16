Skip to Main content
Green Acres
Green Acres Tri tip and Chicken 16560 U.S Highway 64
Plates
Full Beef Plate
$14.49
Half chicken plate with 2 sides
$8.99
Whole chicken Plate with 2 sides
$14.49
half beef and half chicken 2 sides
$14.99
Half Beef Plate 2 sides
$8.99
Smoked Beef Tri tip Burrito
$9.99
Smoked Beef & Mac Sandwich
$9.99
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
$9.00
fried BBQ Bologna sandwich and 2 sides
$9.00
Tri Tip Sandwich
$9.99
fried BBQ bologna sandwich
$7.00
Smoked Tri tip Roast by the lb
Special Instructions
Smoked Tri tip Roast by the lb
$21.99
Whole Tri tip and 3 large sides family meal
$45.99
2 Chickens 3 Large sides family meal
$37.99
Tri Tip and Mac bowl 32oz
$9.50
Smoked, Cheddar Mac n cheese 32oz
$7.50
Pico de gallo Salsa 32 0z
$11.00
BBQ Beans 32oz
$7.00
Slaw 32oz
$7.00
Large fries
$5.99
Smoked beef Loaded Fries
$9.99
burger
$5.99
Burger and fries
$8.99
Green Acres Location and Hours
(901) 813-8911
16560 U.S Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 12PM
All hours
